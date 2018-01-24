KiWi Power wins tender to provide Network Rail with Balancing Services

KiWi Power has successfully been awarded a tender to manage Demand Side Response across the Network Rail estate. Initially, KiWi Power will be providing services in respect of Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) and Transmission Network Use of System Avoidance (TRIAD Avoidance). However, this will later be expanded upon to include Firm Frequency Response (FFR) and Capacity Market programmes. Network Rail have recognised that Demand Side Response is a powerful application that can help them realise new revenue streams and drive energy efficiencies across their portfolio of sites; whilst also assisting in the implementation of an energy management strategy.