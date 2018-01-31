US offers $3m to boost solar manufacturing

Image: Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy has announced a $3 million (£2m) competition to boost innovation in solar manufacturing.

It is seeking entrepreneurs to develop new processes and products “that will reassert American leadership in the solar marketplace”.

The programme will help catalyse early and ongoing connections with both corporate and venture capital to bring crucial investment in the later stages of commercialisation.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “The American Made Solar Prize will galvanise our country’s entrepreneurs, allow them to utilise technologies and innovations developed through DOE’s early stage research and development and ultimately bring new American-made products to market.”

The news comes as the government recently confirmed it will be imposing tariffs on imported solar panels.