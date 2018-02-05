Greenpeace appeals after losing Norwegian Arctic oil drilling lawsuit

Image: Shutterstock

Greenpeace has launched an appeal after an Oslo court rejected its bid to block oil drilling in the Arctic.

The environmental group had argued that Norway’s oil and gas exploration in the Arctic violates people’s right to a clean environment.

However, the court said a licensing round in 2015 that awarded offshore exploration rights to companies, including Statoil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, was in line with the country’s anti-pollution laws.

Greenpeace Nordic and Nature and Youth said they will now take the legal battle to the Supreme Court.

Truls Gulowsen, Head of Greenpeace in Norway added: “There is already enough carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to seriously damage our future. By opening up these pristine areas for oil exploration, Norway is effectively smuggling its emissions outside of its own borders and furthering climate change, which harms everyone, everywhere.”