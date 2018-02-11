Morrisons bins single-use plastic bags

Image: James W Copeland / Shutterstock

Morrisons is the latest supermarket to announce it will scrap single-use carrier bags.

In a move to slash the amount of plastic waste it generates, the retailer will start phasing out the plastic bags from the beginning of March.

It will mean customers will have to bring their own bags or pay 10p for a reusable one at the till.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “We are listening to customers and they’re telling us they want to reduce the amount of plastic getting out into the environment.

“We’ve already seen a big reduction in plastic bag usage since the 5p charge was introduced.”

The 5p plastic bag levy was enforced in England in October 2015.

Asda, Iceland and Tesco have all recently made similar moves to become more environmentally friendly.