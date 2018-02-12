National Grid opens consultation on ESO role

Image: Shutterstock

National Grid is seeking views on its plans for its new, legally separate company to carry out electricity system operator (ESO) functions over the next year.

It has produced a draft Forward Plan following “extensive” customer and stakeholder engagement throughout 2017/18.

The grid operator says the consultation sets out how it proposes to “meet the Roles and Principles under the 2018/21 regulatory and incentive framework” and centres around its future plans, delivery schedule and technical details in transitioning to a new, more decentralised energy system.

As an ESO, National Grid will play an important role in facilitating change in the industry.

It adds it plans to improve transparency, highlight worthwhile investments, allow all parties to become better involved and make it easier for people to connect to networks and markets.

National Grid also says the consultation is required because the UK’s customers want the company to transform and meet new requirements as well as introduce new marketplaces to deliver ongoing value for consumers.