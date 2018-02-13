Petrol stations hit the gas on electric chargers

Image: Shutterstock

A garage forecourt owner and operator has announced plans to install rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers across England.

Cornwall Garage Group is working with EV infrastructure firm InstaVolt to install and maintain the equipment at nine of its sites, including in Bristol, Exeter, Essex and Coventry.

InstaVolt has installed the chargers for free and will continue to maintain and update them at no cost to the forecourt.

It then sells power to drivers on a pay-as-you-go basis where motorists can tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge and go.

InstaVolt CEO Tim Payne said: “We see petrol forecourts as playing a very important role in e-mobility. They are adapting, just as Cornwall Garage Group has and providing the same service that they do today, just in a slightly different way.

“They are still helping people get back on the road, the only difference is motorists are topping up with electricity instead of petrol or diesel.”