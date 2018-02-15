Green fund offers €30k innovation contest

Image: Shutterstock

A fund for green growth has launched a competition to find innovative new approaches to improving energy conservation, renewable energy and resource efficiency.

The Green Growth Fund’s (GGF) ‘[email protected]’ contest hopes to find businesses, experienced start-ups, charities, research bodies or other relevant organisations with ideas to change current practices and demonstrate strong positive climate impacts.

Areas of focus within this include reducing carbon dioxide emissions and improving water, waste and material management.

Successful applicants will receive professional mentoring to develop their entry, a chance to pitch their idea to potential investors and a share of €30,000 (£26,600).

GGF Chairman Christopher Knowles said: “There is a great need for innovative solutions in order to respond to today’s climate issues.

“With the [email protected] competition we hope to identify the businesses and projects promoting sustainable energy and resource efficiency and support their efforts towards a sustainable future through mentoring, exposure to our partners and investors and prize money.”