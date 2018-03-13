New York completes largest community solar project

Image: Shutterstock

The largest community solar project in New York State has been completed.

The 2.7MW solar array, located in Sullivan County and owned by Delaware River Solar, is expected to help reduce energy bills for more than 350 households and small businesses.

It consists of around 9,800 panels and will support the state’s target of generating half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “An investment in renewable energy is an investment in the future and sustainability of New York’s environment and the overall health of this state.

“This Sullivan County project will deliver energy savings to residents throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley region, while supporting the establishment of a cleaner, greener New York for all.”

Mr Cuomo has formally requested an exclusion from the US Government’s planned expansion of offshore oil and gas drilling.