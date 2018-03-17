Greener public transport for Copenhagen

Image: Siemens

Siemens has won an order to build a light rail system in Denmark.

The contract from Greater Copenhagen Light Rail I/S includes 27 four-car Avenio trams, rail electrification, workshop equipment, overall project management and system integration.

The line will run along the Ring 3 highway and replace bus service in an effort to decarbonise public transport and strengthen green transportation in Copenhagen.

It will play an important role in improving air quality and reducing congestion in the capital and support Copenhagen’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2025.

Siemens will work as part of a consortium with infrastructure contractor Per Aarsleff.