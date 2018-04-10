Good Energy and Orsted renew clean power deal

Image: Shutterstock

Good Energy and Orsted have renewed an offshore wind deal for a further two years.

The clean energy supplier sources electricity from the renewable developer’s 210MW Westermost Rough Wind Farm, located eight kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire coast.

It currently receives 12% of the facility’s output, representing enough clean energy to power more than 26,000 average homes across the UK.

Westermost Rough is owned by Orsted, the Green Investment Group (GIG) and a consortium including Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

Juliet Davenport, Founder and CEO of Good Energy, said: “This unique agreement allows us to continue to deliver offshore wind power to our customers, as a core component of our clean energy fuel mix, complementing our onshore wind, solar and biomass and reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing 100% renewable electricity.