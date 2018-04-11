Bentley goes solar with clean carport

A solar carport specialist is to install one of its clean energy systems at Bentley Motors’ manufacturing headquarters.

Cambridge-based FlexiSolar has announced it has started building a large-scale commercial carport at the luxury car brand’s factory in Cheshire.

The project, which is due to be finished in September this year, will see the firm install 10,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 2.7MW in the form of a shelter covering approximately 1,378 car parking spaces.

It aims to make the factory more sustainable and reduce Bentley’s environmental impact.

The site already features onsite generation in the form of a 5MW solar rooftop installation put into place in 2013.

Managing Director of FlexiSolar, Robert Carpenter, said: “This large scale solar carport system is a clear example of an integrated energy solution and one that utilises an existing parking area without sacrificing valuable land resources.”