Blenheim Palace to banish single-use plastics

Blenheim Palace has announced it plans to phase-out single-use plastics.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is introducing a series of environmental shifts across its estate as part of its ongoing goal of becoming a net producer of green energy over the next 10 years.

Plastic straws have been replaced with paper-based alternatives and water bottles have been swapped out with recycled glass.

The use of disposable coffee cups has been halved after offering china crockery instead.

Take-away cutlery and all heavy-duty bin liners are made from entirely natural and biodegradable product.

Blenheim Palace’s Sustainability Advisor, Jacqueline Gibson, said: “In the past year we have provided environmental training to 82% of staff, commissioned external consultants to host a Waste Workshop for senior teams and standardised the way waste is segregated and stored for recycling across all offices and work areas.”