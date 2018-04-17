Pope Francis gives electric racing car his holy blessing

Pope Francis has given his blessing to an electric racing car.

His Holiness welcomed a number of drivers competing in the FIA Formula-E Championship to his residence in Vatican City ahead of the first E-Prix electric race on the streets of Rome on the 14th of April.

The drivers, team representatives and the official championship car were given a private Apostolic Blessing before attending the papal audience.

British driver Sam Bird won the inaugural race on the Italian capital’s 2.8-kilometre circuit.

Formula-E created a Global Advisory Board last year to help boost the global uptake of electric vehicles.