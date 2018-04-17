Siemens wins Danish charging points order for electric buses

Siemens has won a deal to deliver charging stations for electric buses in Denmark.

It has signed a three-year contract with Movia, the largest public transport authority in Demark, which includes the installation, commissioning, civil engineering works and Siemens’ remote monitoring system eBus cloud.

It will provide up to 40 high power charging (HPC) stations across 45 municipalities.

Siemens says the HPC stations can charge the bus batteries within four to six minutes at regular time intervals, enabling them to complete a full day of scheduled service.

Last year, the 45 municipalities and two regions of Zealand agreed to aim for CO2-neutral bus transport by 2030. In addition, the municipality of Copenhagen aims to become the world’s first CO2-netural city by 2025.