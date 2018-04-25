Siemens opens £13m operations centre in Lincoln

Siemens has opened a £13 million operations centre in Lincoln that will house its small gas turbine parts and engine storage systems.

The Global Service Operations Centre (GSOC) at the Teal Park site will manage parts and services to support the global network.

Previously the parts centre was located around two miles away – but having spare parts, turbine engine units, tooling and safety equipment in close proximity is expected to boost efficiency.

Around 120 people are employed in the GSOC, which has achieved a very good BREEAM rating for its environmental, social and economic sustainability performance.