Bri-stool turns toilet flushes to clean energy

Bristol Council’s energy company is using sewage waste from around a million of the city’s residents to generate green gas.

Bristol Energy says this biomethane is a sustainable and virtually carbon neutral substitute for the fossil fuel natural gas commonly used to provide heating and cooking fuel.

The waste is processed at local recycling and renewable energy facility GENeco, which treats around 75,000,000 cubic metres of sewage every year, creating enough methane to power 8,300 homes.

Shortly after arriving at the treatment site, the liquid is treated and turned into sludge, which subsequently goes through anaerobic digestion, creating biomethane.

This is pumped into the grid, replacing polluting fossil fuels with clean, green gas – Bristol Energy says with gas and electricity costs rising, it makes both environmental and economic sense.

It claims an average household’s fortnightly flushes produce enough power to cook a roast dinner.