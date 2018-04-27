Welsh Government commits £20m to tackle air pollution

The Welsh Government has committed £20 million to improve air quality in the country.

The Air Quality Fund will run until 2021 and support local authorities to comply with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) limits and tackle air pollution.

It is part of a package of measures, which includes a consultation on plans for Clean Air Zones, with proposals for stopping or restricting access for the most polluting vehicles entering the areas.

Welsh Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn also confirmed immediate measures, including temporary speed limits, will come into force within the next two months to reduce NO2 levels on roads where they are currently above legal limits.

The introduction of the 50mph speed limits are expected to cut emissions by up to 18%.

A new website will also be launched, enabling people to check live air quality information for their area.