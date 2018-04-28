Welsh public ‘most satisfied with energy suppliers’

People in Wales are the most satisfied with their energy suppliers, while Londoners are the least content with their deals.

That’s according to a new survey from consumer group Which?, which asked 8,397 energy customers across the country to rate how happy they were with their energy firm.

Around 43% of energy customers in Wales said they are very satisfied, compared to only 30% in the capital.

Across the country overall, slightly more than a third of energy customers said they’re very satisfied with their current energy firm – despite this, 55% have recently switched.

This was more common among homeowners than renters, with around 61% of homeowners having switched, compared with four-in-10 tenants.

The most common reason given for changing supplier was to find a cheaper deal (79%), followed by seeking better customer service (31%).

Alex Neill, Managing Director of Home Products and Services at Which?, said: “With only a third of energy customers are very satisfied with their provider, suppliers should be doing more to give their customers a fair deal and good customer service.

“With a number of the big energy companies pumping up their prices in the recent weeks, energy customers should look to switch suppliers wherever they are in the country. Whether a homeowner or a tenant, by switching people could potentially save up to £398 a year.”