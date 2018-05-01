Energy Assets Group buys utilities infrastructure provider

Energy Assets Group (EAG) has bought a Yorkshire-based utilities infrastructure provider.

The acquisition of Future Energy Group (FEG) is expected to strengthen EAG’s existing nationwide multi-utility network design and construction division and complement its strategy to adopt gas and electricity network assets.

EAG is an independent meter asset management company in the industrial and commercial sector and FEG designs and builds gas, electricity and water networks for contractors, transporters, operators and consumers across the UK.

FEG – which will continue to trade under its current name – will be part of the Energy Assets Utilities division, expanding the geographical reach and capacity to serve multi-utility network customers throughout Britain.