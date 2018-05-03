Ace! Wimbledon serves up plastic straws ban

Wimbledon has joined the war against plastic as it is banning the use of plastic straws at this year’s championships.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club made the announcement that no plastic straws will be used at cafés, bars and restaurants – last year, more than 400,000 plastic straws were used during the tournament.

There will also be a provision of a paper bag option for merchandise bought at shops during the event, complementing the existing multi-use, oxo-degradable plastic bags that are gradually being phased out.

Jaguar, the official car of the championships, will introduce 10 electric vehicles into the courtesy car fleet for the first time.

Free water refilling points for use by the public have been increased to 87, in addition to 21 water foundations.