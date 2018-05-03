Marine Hub Cornwall-Marine Energy Wales ink new deal

Two organisations have inked a new agreement to work together on wave and tidal energy.

Marine Hub Cornwall and Marine Energy Wales have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on areas of common interest and share their knowledge and expertise.

Mark Drakeford, Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Finance said: “Our draft Welsh National marine Plan highlights the need to join up with neighbouring regions, including the South West of England, to identify future opportunities and potential issues.

“By working together, we can help achieve our shared vision of clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas, creating sustainable economic benefits for both regions.”