Irish businesses offered share of €3m for smart lighting

Small and medium sized businesses in Ireland are being invited to apply for a share of €3 million (£2.6m) to fund smart lighting projects.

The grant from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) will cover around one third of the cost of installing energy efficient lighting and is open to all sectors, including retail, hospitality, tourism, private education, health facilities and manufacturing.

It states the upgrades typically pay for themselves in two to three years and are expected to save up to 90% on their lighting costs.

Climate Action and Environment Minister Denis Naughten TD said: “There are over 200,000 SMEs operating in Ireland. While individually each business may consume small to moderate amounts of energy, collectively they account for a significant portion of national and indeed, global energy demand.

“The government’s smart lighting grant administered by the SEAI will significantly help businesses reduce their energy use, producing real results for the environment, the economy and their own bottom line.”

The closing date for applications is 31st May 2018.