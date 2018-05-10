New York State announces $10m funding to slash building emissions

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has announced $10 million (£7.4m) in funding for clean energy projects to reduce carbon emissions at commercial and industrial buildings.

The initiative supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s ambitious goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% and aims to test whether providing flexible uses of funding for clean energy projects can be cheaper and more effective than traditional state supported programmes.

Commercial and industrial buildings currently account for a third of the energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in New York State – eligible projects may use either energy efficiency or distributed energy resources to reduce this figure.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said: “This carbon challenge provides greater flexibility in funding to commercial and industrial building owners who want to adopt clean energy actions to drive greater efficiency throughout their buildings and in turn reduce their energy costs.

“The state’s building stock is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and this challenge underscores the state’s work with these consumers to address climate change and support the governor’s ambitious energy goals.”