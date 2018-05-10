JD Wetherspoon and Veolia say cheers to cutting waste

JD Wetherspoon has partnered with Veolia to cut food waste, improve recycling and save costs.

The environmental solutions firm will help the pub chain by implementing a food and coffee ground recycling scheme expected to save approximately 11,500 tonnes of food waste from landfill.

This food waste stream will then be used to produce 3,450MWh of renewable energy annually, enough to keep 1,641 beer fridges cool or power 35,937 lights constantly running.

The contract covers the whole of the pub chain’s estate 900 pubs, hotels and bars and will enable the pub chain to see data relating to performance monitoring and site specific waste efforts, as well as use route optimisation technology to reduce transport emissions.

Wetherspoon’s Contractor Performance Manager, David Willis, said: “We are pleased to highlight our commitment to a genuinely sustainable future by entering into partnership with Veolia UK for the management of our general waste, food waste and glass recycling.

“We are proud to announce our goal of zero waste being sent to landfill by the end of 2018, a target that we are well on the way to achieving.”