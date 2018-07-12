Energy efficiency prescription to save Dublin hospital €26m

A hospital in Ireland expects to save €26 million (£23m) in energy and operational costs following a range of upgrades.

Veolia has guaranteed to deliver the savings under a 15-year Energy Infrastructure Project Agreement with Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin.

The company also expects to reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint by around 81,000 tonnes and reduce imported electricity from the grid by 77%.

The energy upgrades include a 2MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant, which will generate around 15.5GWh of electricity a year, help maximise heat efficiency and cut annual emissions by 4,000 tonnes a year.

New double-glazed windows will also be fitted, along with door replacements to reduce heat loss and 3,000 lighting fittings will be upgraded with the latest technology and controls.

Alan Sharp, Strategic Director of Estates and Facilities at the hospital said: “Working with Veolia to invest in modern energy efficient technology will ensure the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital exceeds the goal set for publicly-funded bodies and in doing so supports Ireland’s national and EU targets on energy efficiency for 2020.”