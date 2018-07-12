Formula E wins sustainability race with green certification

The FIA Formula E championship has become the first motorsport to be granted a sustainability award.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has awarded the all-electric racing series with an ISO 20121 certification, which was created following the 2012 Olympics in London.

It evaluates an organisation on three key targets: reducing the environmental footprint of events, becoming more socially responsible and creating a successful financial model to grow.

The Formula E championship has one of the lowest carbon footprints among international sporting events, with a ratio of 86kg of CO2 per spectator – the equivalent of driving 400km by car.

It also works with logistics partner DHL to create an optimised calendar – racing from one region to the next and reducing air freight, saving up to 15,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent each season.

That’s the annual emissions of 1,500 people in Europe.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E said: “The achievement is a testament to our entire ecosystem working towards a common goal of continuously improving our sustainability credentials and working with out supply chain at events to inspire others to make a conscious effort in minimising the impact on the environment.”