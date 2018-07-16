Canada invests $2.2m to reduce methane emissions

The Government of Canada has announced an investment of CAD$2.2 million (£1.3m) for two projects aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.

Clearstone Engineering has been granted CAD$1.6 million (£0.9m) for research into technologies that detect, quantify and reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) and methane emissions.

The rest of the funding will be used by Patro Research into finding the most cost-effective, high-impact methane emissions reduction opportunities.

The government hopes the investment will help the nation achieve its climate change goals and improve the environmental performance of the oil and gas sector.

Kim Rudd, Parliamentary Secretary of Natural Resources Canada said: “Investing in new, innovative technologies and practices to help tackle methane emissions demonstrates Canada’s commitment to building a clean growth economy that integrates clean technologies in the oil and gas sector, creates good, middle-class jobs for Canadians and will help us achieve our climate change goals.”