A US-based energy company is to build 800MW of new wind power in Texas at a cost of $1.2 billion (£900m).

Apex Clean Energy aims to install two 400MW wind projects in Moore County – together they will provide enough electricity to supply 160,000 homes in the state during the heat of summer.

The two projects combined will be made up of 260 turbines, the construction of which the firm hopes will be completed in 2021.

E.ON has recently announced plans for a 100MW solar project in Texas.