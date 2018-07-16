UK rail freight company on track to powered by 100% renewable energy

A rail freight company in the UK has announced all its sites and offices will be powered by 100% renewable electricity.

DB Cargo UK has signed a three-year agreement with SSE Business Energy, which will supply its sites with green power – estimated to help reduce 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

That’s equivalent to powering almost 4,000 homes with green electricity or taking 17 million miles driven by a car off the road.

Roger Neary, Head of Sales at DB Cargo UK said: “Our customers have long understood the environmental benefits of moving their goods via rail rather than road, however, our customers are increasingly more environmentally aware with ‘green issues’ becoming prominent on their daily agendas.

“This initiative not only demonstrates DB Cargo’s understanding of our customers’ requirements but also supports DB Cargo’s vision for global sustainability.”