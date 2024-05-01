Energy UK chief calls for government backing on clean energy

Emma Pinchbeck, Chief Executive Officer of Energy UK, has underscored the significance of government backing for clean energy initiatives following a speech by Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, at the Innovation Zero Conference.

Ms Pinchbeck emphasised the potential of cleaner technologies for economic growth and job creation across the UK.

Emma Pinchbeck said: “At a time of increasing international competition for funding, it is more important than ever that we continue to provide the right environment to bring forward billions of pounds of investment that will benefit our economy, environment and people and ensure we don’t miss out on the opportunities in front of us.

“There remains a critical role for government in showing ambition and a clear, long term policy direction that provides the certainty businesses of all sizes require – and to play a role in helping remove barriers around things like planning and infrastructure that can also inhibit growth and investment.”