Nidec Industrial Solutions ranked world’s largest battery supplier

Nidec Industrial Solutions (NIS) has ranked as the world leader in supplying energy storage technologies for the fifth consecutive year.

That’s according to a new report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), which shows it has installed 268MW of utility scale systems around the world since 2013, providing 445MWh of power.

The company has also recently developed a new ultra-fast charger for powering the next generation of electric vehicles, a solution it hopes will contribute to paving the way for the spread of the technology.

Matteo Rizzi, Director of Global Sales at Nidec Industrial Solutions, said: “The excellent positioning acknowledged in the report by BNEF makes us especially proud.

“It is the result of a strategy that focuses strongly on renewable energy and its goal is to seize business opportunities around the world.”

Last year Australia led the world in the installation of residential battery storage systems in terms of power capacity.