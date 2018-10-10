Tesco bins best before dates in bid to banish food waste

Tesco is to remove best before dates from more than 100 of its fruit and vegetable products, as part of efforts to reduce food waste.

The supermarket says around 69% of British customers believe scrapping best before dates is a good idea, with 53% of shoppers suggesting it encourages them to keep edible food for longer.

It already removed the guidance dates from approximately 70 products earlier this year, which are now followed by 116 more, including apples, oranges, cabbages and asparagus.

Tesco’s Head of Food Waste Reduction Mark Little said: “Removing best before dates is our way of making it easier for customers to reduce food waste at home and save money in the process.

“It’s simply not right that food goes to waste and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”