Walkers is launching a service allowing its crisp packets to be posted to a recycling firm.

Once collected, they will be cleaned, shredded and turned into small plastic pellets, which can then be converted into useful items such as benches and fence posts.

Crisp packets can take 33 years to break down in the environment, with a staggering seven million bags produced at the Walkers factory every day.

We spoke to the people of Muswell Hill to find out their opinions regarding the scheme.