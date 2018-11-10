Africa tunes in to solar TV

Solar TVs are boosting education rates and community engagement across off-grid areas of Africa.

That’s according to Azuri, which says its solar TV is having a strong positive impact for families without reliable access to energy – in certain parts of Kenya, 80% of homes don’t have access to electricity.

The firm says solar TVs offer not only entertainment but also important social benefits such as access to news services and important information regarding vaccines.

It claims televisions are the second most-desired off-grid appliance, with only solar lighting being ranked more highly.

Its system offers a 24-inch display, satellite channels, an LED lighting system, a rechargeable radio and torch and mobile phone charging.

Around 60% of customers with school age children reported seeing their children improve their reading, writing and speaking skills.