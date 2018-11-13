Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Ofgem grants transmission licence for 402MW wind farm

The Dudgeon offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity for nearly 410,000 homes every year

By Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 13 November 2018
Image: Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm

Ofgem has granted a licence to Transmission Capital Partners to own and operate the £297.9 million transmission link to the Dudgeon offshore wind farm.

Located off the coast of Cromer, Norfolk, it has a capacity of 402MW and is expected to generate enough electricity to power nearly 410,000 homes in the UK every year.

The organisation is a consortium comprising International Public Partnerships Limited, Amber Infrastructure Group and Transmission Investment and was selected through a tender process in which bidders compete to become Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs).

Ofgem and the government launched the OFTO regime in 2009 and has saved at least £700 million across the first three tender rounds.

Since then, winning bidders have invested more than £3.3 billion in links and generation assets so far and connected more than 5GW of offshore wind farms.

