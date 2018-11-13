EXPO 18 Highlights, Finance & Markets

UK energy sector ‘has a lot to shout about’

Ian Funnell, CEO of ABB UK believes the UK is in a ‘very, very good space’ compared to a lot of its global competitors when it comes to the clean growth agenda

By Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 13 November 2018
The UK energy industry shouldn’t be downing itself as it “has a lot to shout about”.

That’s the view of Ian Funnell, CEO of ABB UK, who told ELN the country is in a “very, very good space” compared to a lot of its global competitors when it comes to the clean growth agenda.

He said: “We are downing ourselves and we shouldn’t be – because we have a lot to shout about.

“If you look at the way in which the energy system has developed over the last decade. The integration of renewables into that system, which is a challenge in itself, the way in which the system is operated and the regulation that supports that – all of those are things that if you look at it external, looking into the UK, there are a lot of companies that would give the right arm to be where the UK is at the moment. We’re a very innovative company in the energy space.”

Mr Funnell was part of a panel debate at the Energy Live Expo event in London last month – you can watch the full video here.

