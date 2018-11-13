UK energy sector ‘has a lot to shout about’

The UK energy industry shouldn’t be downing itself as it “has a lot to shout about”.

That’s the view of Ian Funnell, CEO of ABB UK, who told ELN the country is in a “very, very good space” compared to a lot of its global competitors when it comes to the clean growth agenda.

He said: “We are downing ourselves and we shouldn’t be – because we have a lot to shout about.

“If you look at the way in which the energy system has developed over the last decade. The integration of renewables into that system, which is a challenge in itself, the way in which the system is operated and the regulation that supports that – all of those are things that if you look at it external, looking into the UK, there are a lot of companies that would give the right arm to be where the UK is at the moment. We’re a very innovative company in the energy space.”

