Latest Jobs – Account Manager – Pulse Business Energy

We are recruiting for an exciting position within our Energy and Water team. This position is based in our newly opened London Waterloo offices.
This is a client facing role and we are looking to recruit a proactive, hungry & energetic Account Manager.
Ideally, you will have knowledge of the Energy Industry and be able to build direct relationships with our well-established client base.
About Arrow and Pulse:
- Pulse are the Energy arm of Arrow Business Communications, a Private Equity backed IT, Telecoms and Energy re-seller who have doubled in size over the past 2 years.
- London Waterloo location in a newly opened office with pool table and beer fridge.
- Pulse specialise in any company with high or complex energy needs with a focus on I&C verticals including Data Centers, Factories, Office Buildings, Managing Agents and Retail chains.
- Our efficient systems also allow us to service Mid Market or SMB customers efficiently as necessary.
- Pulse have won industry awards over the past 3 years for Energy Buying and Trading and Technical Innovations for our in house Energy Management System and sit in the top echelon of Cornwall’s TPI rankings.
- Arrow have also recently won Awards for Employee Engagement and sit in the top 5% of companies in the UK based up on Employee surveys / feedback.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Proactively manage the day to day operation of client accounts.
- Provide strategic & monthly reporting to clients to support market trends.
- Be able to negotiate with clients & suppliers.
- Be responsible for all renewal/re-signs of contracts.
- Able to work under pressure and prioritise work load.
- Build relationships and identify sales opportunities.
- Customer on-boarding.
- Identify savings/benefits for customers.
- Work closely with the Bill Validation, Operations and Sales teams.
- Represent Pulse and Arrow at client meetings, networking events and shows.
- Any other duties as requested by your manager.
Requirements:
- Have excellent communication skills.
- Strong administration and organisational skills.
- Team player and able to work independently.
- Experience of working to tight deadlines.
- Willingness & ability to travel.
- Minimum – Higher Education.
- Experience in the Utilities sector.
Benefits:
- Competitive Salary.
- Structured company training passport scheme covering a wide range of skills.
- Company Pension Scheme and matching contributions.
- A platform of other benefits including private healthcare, life assurance, holiday trading and much more.
- After one year of employment, all permanent staff become shareholders in Arrow.
- Social and fun work environment.
