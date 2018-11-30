EV charging from Tesco and VW to make shopping sustainable

Tesco and Volkswagen (VW) have teamed up to provide what they claim is the largest retail electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the UK.

The partnership will allow customers to charge their electric cars using a standard 7kW charger for free or a rapid 50kW charger for a small fee.

The supermarket, which is the UK’s leading fuel retailer, will work with the vehicle manufacturer to roll out more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 of its stores by 2021.

The charging bays will be based in Tesco car parks and are to be installed by POD Point.

VW and Tesco say they want to offer customers and local communities an alternative to fossil fuels and support the transition to a low carbon UK with less air pollution.

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK, said: “We want to be the leading EV energy provider and to support our customers with more sustainable solutions.

“Our EV network provides a sustainable choice for our customers and charging while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”