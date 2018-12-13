Argonaut Power and Northumbrian Water team up for battery storage pilot

Argonaut Power has partnered with Northumbrian Water to pilot large-scale battery storage technology at a number of the utility’s sites across the North East, Essex and Suffolk.

The businesses hope the infrastructure will be able to improve flexibility, help manage energy loads and reduce electricity spend.

They say the batteries will be charged with cheaper electricity during the night to power the company’s sites during high-cost peak times in the evening – they will also be used to help National Grid balance supply and demand across the grid.

The equipment will take the form of ‘second life’ lithium-ion units taken from electric Renault cars, in an effort to reduce waste and become more circular. Connected Energy will provide the relevant technology.

The three companies will work together to develop the projects, with Argonaut Power to fund the investment costs and manage the operation of the systems.

The batteries are expected to enter full operation towards the end of 2019.

Anthony Browne, Energy Development Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “Large scale battery storage is going to be a major feature of the electricity industry going forward and this is a great opportunity for us to develop our understanding of these processes.

“We expect that having batteries on site can also help us obtain more value from any renewable energy we generate.”