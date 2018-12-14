Brazilian beer-maker brews up solar facility

Latin America’s largest brewer is to build a solar plant to supply clean power to its distribution centres.

The facility in Brazil’s Minas Gerais region will power all of Ambev’s sites in the area and marks a step towards the firm’s plans to eventually use only renewable energy sources to supply its operations in the country.

An investment of $1.8 million (£1.44m) will be provided by partner Alexandria to build the 5,340-panel solar plant in Uberlandia, in return for 75% of the power generated over the next decade.

Ambev is currently looking for partners and alternative sources of energy in other Brazilian states.

Could climate change threaten beer brewing? Click here to find out.