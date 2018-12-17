The tide turns in favour of turbine data monitoring

A tidal energy turbine developer has teamed up with a data specialist to improve the performance monitoring of its new energy project.

Sabella has partnered with QOS Energy to improve the performance monitoring of its 1MW tidal turbine, which is located 55 metres underwater off the French coast.

The device, which converts tidal energy to provide renewable electricity for the 800 inhabitants of Ushant Island, is equipped with more than 100 sensors able to gather data every five minutes.

This information is used to help identify, assess and anticipate potential failures of the 400-tonne machine.

Jean-Yves Bellet, Vice President and CTO of QOS Energy, said: “We are very pleased to innovate with a pioneering company such as Sabella and make progress in the important field of tidal operations and maintenance.

“We believe that effective plant monitoring and optimisation will be instrumental in bringing this emerging technology from the margin to the mainstream.”