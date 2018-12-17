Ecotricity partners up for sustainable jet-setting

Ecotricity has launched a partnership to help the UK’s tourism industry become more sustainable.

The renewable supplier will work with sustainable certification programme Green Tourism to make tourist accommodation and attractions more environmentally friendly.

They will develop a collection of content and practical advice to showcase best practice and encourage providers of accommodation and attractions to reduce their carbon footprint.

Global tourism is growing at a rate of 5% every year and is currently responsible for nearly one-tenth of global carbon emissions.

Andrea Nicholas, Managing Director, said: “Green Tourism are delighted to be working with Ecotricity to further enhance the contributions our members make to people, places, and our planet.

“Through our sector leading partnership, we will increase the number of tourism businesses powered by green energy.”