New 7.2MW solar farm in Portugal starts soaking up the rays

The 7.2MW Vale Matanças solar farm in Portugal has entered full operation.

Located in Alcácer do Sal, the Foresight Group’s new facility is the firm’s first investment in a Portuguese utility-scale solar asset which did not benefit from government subsidy.

A decade-long power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed with a Spanish utility company and will deliver 12GWh of clean electricity every year over its 30-year operational life.

The site is the second of the company’s unsubsidised solar farms to start generating clean electricity, the first being the 3.9MW Torre de Cotillas plant in Spain.

Clean energy firm Anesco officially opened the first subsidy-free solar farm in the UK last year.