Ørsted unleashes first standalone battery storage system

Ørsted’s first standalone battery energy storage system has now entered operation.

The 20MW battery, located in Carnegie Road, Liverpool, consists of three battery units as well as a power conversion system.

The firm said infrastructure of this kind is vital to help balance the UK’s electricity grid by ensuring consumption matches the amount of power generated at any given moment.

Highly flexible batteries can quickly respond to grid requirements and are seen as a valuable component of a modern, decarbonised energy system.

Matthew Wright, UK Managing Director at Ørsted, said: “Climate change is a real and pressing threat to our planet and in order to minimise its effects, we urgently need to decarbonise our electricity system.

“Batteries and other innovative storage technologies will form a critical part of an integrated green energy system required to ensure we keep the lights on without harming our planet.”