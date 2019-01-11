New Nissan LEAF boasts 239-mile electric range

A limited edition version of the Nissan LEAF boasts a 239-mile electric range from a single charge.

The Japanese carmaker has released two new LEAF 3.ZERO models – the standard model costs upwards of £31,095 including the £3,500 UK Government Plug-in Car Grant and features a 40kWh battery.

The limited edition version is priced from £36,795 and features a higher output capable of delivering 160kW.

This gives it a range of up to 239 miles from a single charge of the 62kWh battery – with the more powerful motor, acceleration from 50mph to 75mph is nearly 13% quicker.

However, only 5,000 of the limited cars will be produced for the European market.

The Nissan LEAF was the highest selling electric vehicle (EV) in Europe in 2018 and with these new offerings, the firm aims to broaden the appeal of EVs to more customers.

Both models are ready to order, with first deliveries expected from May 2019

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of EVs and Connected Services at Nissan Europe, said: “Since we launched the new Nissan LEAF last year, the customer response has been outstanding.

“In an EV market that is constantly growing, sustaining the LEAF’s status as the most popular EV in Europe in 2018 is a testament to the strength of the product.”