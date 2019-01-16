Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

BayWa r.e. signs deal to handle operations of 13 solar farms

The firm will carry out the work on behalf of Octopus Investments

By Jonny Bairstow
Wednesday 16 January 2019
Image: Baywa R.E.

Renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has secured the contract for handling the operations and maintenance (O&M) of 13 solar farms across the UK on behalf of Octopus Investments.

The renewable energy facilities have a combined output of 61.1MW.

The move means BayWa r.e has now grown its serviced portfolio to more than 1.9GW of utility-scale projects.

The agreement means the firm will carry out all electrical and non-electrical tasks required for plant management and performance optimisation of the solar farms.

Ian Draisey, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Operation Services, said: “Adding these solar farms to our portfolio comes at an exciting time in our expansion across the UK.

“We have developed a great working relationship with Octopus over the last years while looking after the technical and commercial asset management of some of its wind farms and to be entrusted with the O&M on so many of its solar farms is indicative of the strength of our partnership.”

