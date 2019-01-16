BayWa r.e. signs deal to handle operations of 13 solar farms

Renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has secured the contract for handling the operations and maintenance (O&M) of 13 solar farms across the UK on behalf of Octopus Investments.

The renewable energy facilities have a combined output of 61.1MW.

The move means BayWa r.e has now grown its serviced portfolio to more than 1.9GW of utility-scale projects.

The agreement means the firm will carry out all electrical and non-electrical tasks required for plant management and performance optimisation of the solar farms.

Ian Draisey, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Operation Services, said: “Adding these solar farms to our portfolio comes at an exciting time in our expansion across the UK.

“We have developed a great working relationship with Octopus over the last years while looking after the technical and commercial asset management of some of its wind farms and to be entrusted with the O&M on so many of its solar farms is indicative of the strength of our partnership.”