Nestlé’s Smarties to go plastic free… sweet!

Nestlé’s Smarties are to go plastic free in 2019…

…and that’s not all – the food and drink company has laid out a list of actions to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Between 2020 and 2025, it plans to stop using all plastics that are not recyclable or are hard to recycle and next month will begin to eliminate all plastic straws from its products.

Nestlé aims to deploy paper packaging for its Nesquik products in the first quarter of this year

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said: “Our broader vision and action plan outline our commitment and specific approach to addressing the plastics packaging waste issue.

“Collective action is vital, which is why we are also engaging consumers, business partners and all of our Nestlé colleagues to play their part.”

Last year, the owner of brands such as KitKat, Smarties and Milkybar opened a new wind farm in Scotland.