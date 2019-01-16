Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up, Webinars

Webinar: Targeted Charging Review: Likely Winners and Losers in Energy Charges Shake Up

Short Fuse

By Freddie Rand
Wednesday 16 January 2019

Our webinar will take you through Ofgem’s proposed changes to the way in which major non-commodity charges such as Transmission Network Use of System (TNUoS) and Distribution Use of System (DUoS) are calculated. Then we’ll look at which consumers are likely to benefit – and which will face large cost increases – and why where you’re located will be a key factor.

Speakers:

  • Daniel Hickman, Non-Commodity Charging & Regulation Lead
  • Helen Gardener, Market Change Manager
  • Dan Connor, DSR Development and Delivery Manager

