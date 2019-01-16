Webinar: Targeted Charging Review: Likely Winners and Losers in Energy Charges Shake Up

Our webinar will take you through Ofgem’s proposed changes to the way in which major non-commodity charges such as Transmission Network Use of System (TNUoS) and Distribution Use of System (DUoS) are calculated. Then we’ll look at which consumers are likely to benefit – and which will face large cost increases – and why where you’re located will be a key factor.

Speakers:

Daniel Hickman, Non-Commodity Charging & Regulation Lead

Helen Gardener, Market Change Manager

Dan Connor, DSR Development and Delivery Manager

