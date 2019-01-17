Cadillac offers glimpse of first EV offering

Cadillac has offered a glimpse of its first electric vehicle (EV) offering.

General Motors (GM), the owner of the Cadillac brand, says the line of vehicles will lead its move toward an entirely electric lineup of cars for sale in the future.

The low carbon Cadillac’s name and exact specifications will be revealed closer to its launch but the firm has said it will be the first to use GM’s future EV chassis.

This platform will be flexible, allowing the company to respond quickly to customer preferences with a relatively short design and development process – it will be configurable into front, rear or four-wheel drive options, with an adjustable range of battery choices.

Steve Carlisle, President of Cadillac, said: “Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world.

“It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”