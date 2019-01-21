Electricity switching hit record levels in 2018

A record number of consumers switched electricity suppliers last year.

Latest figures published today by Energy UK at the start of the Big Energy Saving Week reveal more than 5.8 million – or one in five – customers moved to a different power supplier in 2018.

That’s a 6% increase on 2017’s record figures when 5.5 million customers switched their electricity provider.

The statistics for 2018 show nearly half a million customers switched suppliers every month.

In December alone, more than 464,300 customers switched – up 10% on the previous year.

Nearly 100,000 customers moved to a small or mid-tier supplier last month – 21% of all switches in December.

Overall, around 1.7 million customers switched to a small or medium sized company in 2018, which is around 30% of all switches.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy UK, said: “It is positive to see such high levels of energy switching – particularly when compared to other sectors – with one in five customers switching supplier in 2018. My hope remains that, with the recent introduction of the price cap, we don’t see this element of competition undermined and switching levels fall, as is predicted in Ofgem’s impact assessment.

“With winter in full swing, I urge everyone to get in touch with their supplier or have a look online to make sure they are on the best energy tariff for them, whether that be on price, service or green considerations. More importantly, as the temperatures fall, consumers should ensure their house is energy efficient – for example checking that it is well insulated – which is the best way to keep energy bills down in the long run.”